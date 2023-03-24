Home  >  News

Degamo's widow links Rep. Teves to dozens of killings in Negros Oriental

Mar 25 2023

The widow of slain Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo links suspended lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. to dozens of killings in their province. But the Teves camp cries foul over the alleged trial by publicity. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 24, 2023
