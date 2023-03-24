Home > News Degamo's widow links Rep. Teves to dozens of killings in Negros Oriental ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 25 2023 01:44 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The widow of slain Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo links suspended lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. to dozens of killings in their province. But the Teves camp cries foul over the alleged trial by publicity. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 24, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC, ANC promo Read More: Negros Oriental Roel Degamo Arnolfo Teves Roel Degamo killing Negros Oriental killings Roel Degamo widow /video/news/03/25/23/high-caliber-weapons-from-ex-gov-teves-property/news/03/25/23/2-residential-area-sa-paraaque-las-pias-nasunog/sports/03/25/23/jason-williams-shares-tips-to-develop-slick-passing-skills/overseas/03/24/23/indonesia-volcano-erupts-spews-tower-of-smoke-and-ash/sports/03/24/23/pba-karangalan-para-sa-ginebra-ang-pagbisita-ni-tenorio-sa-laro