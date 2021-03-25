Home  >  News

Palace shrugs off Chinese maritime militia ships near Julian Felipe Reef

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 25 2021 11:19 PM

More countries back the Philippines following the latest Chinese incursion in the West Philippine Sea. 

Malacañang, however, seems to have brushed off the controversy. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 25, 2021
