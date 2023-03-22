More than 17,000 Oriental Mindoro families in cash-for-work program after oil spill

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – More than 17,000 families are now beneficiaries of the government’s cash for work program in Oriental Mindoro following the massive oil spill, Governor Humerlito “Bonz” Dolor said Wednesday.

“As of yesterday po ay 17,071 families na po yung nag-a-undergo ng cash for work program na kung saan pinapa-suweldo po sila araw-araw, bibigyan po sila ng minimum wage araw-araw for the next 45 days. Ang pagsuweldo po nila’y every 5 days para po may pamasahe yung mga bata, may pangkain,” Dolor told TeleRadyo.

(As of yesterday, 17,071 families are int he cash for work program, where they get paid the minimum wage for 45 days. The salary is given every 5 days so the children can go to school and feed themsleves.)

He added that the oil spill-affected residents will have sources of income for the next 2 months because of the government’s programs.

“Ang una pong bahagi ay 45 days, ito po’y care of (Department of Social Welfare and Development). Ang kasunod po noon ay yun namang (Department of Labor and Employment) TUPAD, matutupad po yan for the next 15 days, so for 2 months po sure po ang mga mamamayan natin na affected, he said.

(The first 45 days is care of the DSWD, after that it willbe the DOLE's TUPAD for the next 15 days, so are people are secured for the next 2 months.)

Dolor also said that he is working with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) for regular testing of water samples in the area, so the fishing ban can be lifted once fish in the nearby waters is safe for consumption.

“Para po ma-lift yan, ang direktiba po natin sa BFAR yung agreement naming 2 weeks ago na regular every 3 days ang sampling.”

(In order to lift that, we have directed BFAR to do sampling every 3 days.)

The governor on Tuesday approved the BFAR’s recommendation to keep the fishing ban to ensure the safety of residents.

--TeleRadyo, 22 March 2023