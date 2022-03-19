Home  >  News

PiliPinas Debates 2022: Jose Montemayor's closing statement

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 19 2022 11:28 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

In his closing statement, Jose Montemayor explained why he deserves to be the next president of the Philippines.

The presidential debate was organized by the Commission on Elections. 

Watch his closing statement here:
Read More:  Halalan 2022   PiliPinas Debates 2022   Comelec   national elections   presidential debate   PiliPinas Debates 2022 highlights   eleksyon   Jose Montemayor  