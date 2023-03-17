Home  >  News

Teves given deadline to return home amid criminal raps

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 18 2023 02:52 AM

Lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. is warned he's putting his innocence under doubt if he refuses to return and face criminal complaints against him. The Negros Oriental congressman has a Monday deadline to come back from overseas after his request for a two-month leave of absence was denied. Here's tonight's top story. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 17, 2023
