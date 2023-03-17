Home > News Oriental Mindoro oil spill spreads to more areas ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 18 2023 03:01 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The oil leak from a sunken tanker reaches more areas in the province of Oriental Mindoro. A senator urges affected local government units to sue the company that owns the vessel collectively. Dennis Datu reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 17, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: Oriental Mindoro oil spill Oriental Mindoro oil spill /video/news/03/18/23/teves-given-deadline-to-return-home-amid-criminal-raps/life/03/18/23/friends-family-now-offers-pastries-with-a-filipino-twist/overseas/03/18/23/icc-judges-issue-arrest-warrant-for-putin-over-ukraine/sports/03/18/23/feus-pasaol-pays-tribute-to-coach/sports/03/17/23/nbtc-jared-bahay-lifts-sacred-heart-over-mapua