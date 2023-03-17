Home  >  News

Oriental Mindoro oil spill spreads to more areas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 18 2023 03:01 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The oil leak from a sunken tanker reaches more areas in the province of Oriental Mindoro. A senator urges affected local government units to sue the company that owns the vessel collectively. Dennis Datu reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 17, 2023
Read More:  Oriental Mindoro   oil spill   Oriental Mindoro oil spill  