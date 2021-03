Galvez says inoculation of all medical frontliners may take until mid-April

Watch more in iWantTFC

All of the Philippines' health workers are expected to receive their coronavirus shots by mid-April.

This new timeline was announced by the official in charge of procuring COVID-19 vaccines for the country.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. also said the Philippines is planning to get help in producing its own supply of COVID-19 vaccines. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 17, 2021