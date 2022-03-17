Home  >  News

Imee Marcos claims 'very serious security breach' in Smartmatic

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 17 2022 11:15 PM

An alleged serious security breach has been detected in the operation of the technology provider of the Commission on Elections. This revelation by a senator prompted the poll body to review its agreements with the Smartmatic firm. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 17, 2022
ANC   The World Tonight   Commission on Elections   Smartmatic   Comelec   Halalan 2022   2022 elections   election   eleksyon   eleksyon 2022   elections   Philippine elections   polls  