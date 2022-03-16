Home  >  News

Duterte keeps fuel excise tax, approves P200 monthly subsidy for poor households

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 16 2022 11:00 PM

President Rodrigo Duterte rejected calls to suspend the collection of an excise tax on fuel, as domestic pump prices surged dramatically. Duterte instead offered a monthly cash aid of P200 for the country's poorest families. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 16, 2022
