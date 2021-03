Ilang naghahanapbuhay, kabilang sa halos 150 nahuling lumabag sa curfew sa Makati

MAYNILA - Nasa 150 ang nahuli ng mga tanod at pulis sa labas ng kanilang bahay sa Makati sa unang gabi ng unified curfew sa Metro Manila nitong Lunes.

Hindi pa kasama rito ang mga menor de edad na dinala rin sa presinto matapos madatnan sa kalsada.

One of the curfew violators in Makati was caught after buying food at a store in front of their house in Tejeros. The violator said their mother was home alone.



However, violators had to be kept at the precinct until curfew’s end at 5am pic.twitter.com/x7GDL5ZWuv