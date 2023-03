LPA to bring rains to Mindanao

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Rains are expected over Mindanao on Tuesday, March 14 as a low pressure area hovers near the Philippines, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest public weather forecast, PAGASA said the LPA was last seen 340 km southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur or 320 km east southeast of Davao City.

The LPA may bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to the entire Mindanao region.

The LPA and localized thunderstorms may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms to Visayas.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora will likely have cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon or amihan.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains also due to the amihan.

--TeleRadyo, 14 March 2023