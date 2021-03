UN rights body slams 'Bloody Sunday' killings in Calabarzon

Watch more in iWantTFC

Condemnation and suspicion hound alleged abuses by Philippine police that led to the recent deaths of nine left-leaning activists, a town mayor, and a suspected drug pusher.

The United Nations human rights office has criticized the arbitrary killings by police of nine activists in the Southern Tagalog region.

Philippine authorities, meanwhile, accuse the UN of prejudging what they insist were legitimate police operations. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 10, 2021