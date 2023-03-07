Home  >  News

DOH recommends relocation of elderly, vulnerable people away from oil spill sites

Posted at Mar 07 2023 11:49 PM

Coastal villages affected by an oil spill near the province of Oriental Mindoro were advised to take precautions against air and water contamination. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 7, 2023
