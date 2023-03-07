Home > News DOH recommends relocation of elderly, vulnerable people away from oil spill sites ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 07 2023 11:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Coastal villages affected by an oil spill near the province of Oriental Mindoro were advised to take precautions against air and water contamination. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 7, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Oriental Mindoro oil spill health hazard water contamination air contamination /video/news/03/07/23/father-of-person-of-interest-in-salilig-hazing-case-seeks-forgiveness/video/news/03/07/23/senators-slam-tau-gamma-suspects-over-salilig-death/video/news/03/07/23/murder-raps-filed-vs-teves-over-2019-death-of-local-politician/news/03/07/23/iconic-na-disenyo-ng-jeep-maaaring-panatilihin-ltfrb/news/03/07/23/marcos-jr-rides-fighter-jet-in-paf-demo-flight