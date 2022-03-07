Home  >  News

ANC

Filipino seafarers in Ukraine seek gov't assistance amid continuing conflict

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 07 2022 11:00 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Over a dozen stranded Filipino seafarers witness Russia's attacks on Ukraine.

But while they are safe, they also appeal on the Philippine government for rescue at the soonest possible time. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 7, 2021
 
Read More:  The World Tonight   ANC   Ukraine   Russia   overseas Filipinos   Filipino seafarers  