Marcos Jr. skips EDSA People Power celebrations

Watch more on iWantTFC

On the 37th anniversary of the People Power Revolution, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr declared it a special non-working day. But he largely skipped celebrations of the event which ended the dictatorial rule of his father, Marcos Sr. He chose to spend the day in his home province to mark its foundation day. Adrian Ayalin has tonight's top story. - The World Tonight, ANC, Feb. 24, 2023