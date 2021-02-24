Home  >  News

Bello denies using Filipino health workers as bargaining chips for more vaccines

Posted at Feb 25 2021 05:01 AM

The Philippine labor department denies haggling with Britain for more COVID-19 vaccines in exchange for more Filipino health workers to be sent there. 

The labor secretary said earlier reports missed the Philippines' real request - to have Filipino nurses receive COVID-19 shots before they leave for the UK. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 24, 2021
 
