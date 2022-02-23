Home  >  News

Lacson, Sotto nangampanya sa Batangas

Posted at Feb 23 2022 08:00 PM

Nagpunta naman sa Batangas ang tandem nina Sen. Panfilo Lacson at Senate President Tito Sotto. Gaya sa mga nauna nilang campaign rally, nagpaalala si Lacson sa mga botante na huwag bumoto ng magnanakaw. Nagpa-Patrol, Willard Cheng. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 23 Pebrero 2022

