Mon Tulfo admits getting Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine last year

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 23 2021 10:34 PM

An unabashed revelation by Philippine columnist Mon Tulfo.

The veteran journalist who was previously appointed as President Rodrigo Duterte's special envoy to China said he and other unnamed officials were inoculated last year with a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine that has yet to be authorized in the Philippines. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 23, 2021
