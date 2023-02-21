Home > News Indigenous groups receive 'disturbance fees' worth P160-M for Kaliwa Dam project ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 21 2023 10:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC So-called disturbance fees are paid to two Philippine tribal groups as compensation for the use their land in the controversial Kaliwa Dam Project. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 21, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Kaliwa Dam Project Kaliwa Dam indigenous people /sports/02/22/23/nba-nets-sign-vaughn-to-multi-year-coaching-extension/sports/02/22/23/nba-hawks-fire-mcmillan-name-prunty-interim-coach/entertainment/02/22/23/migs-bustos-may-dalang-aksiyon-sa-sakto/video/business/02/22/23/rcep-beneficial-if-ph-does-things-right-mbc/news/02/22/23/lagman-says-marcos-gave-covert-assent-to-cha-cha-push