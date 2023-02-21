Home  >  News

Indigenous groups receive 'disturbance fees' worth P160-M for Kaliwa Dam project

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 21 2023 10:59 PM

So-called disturbance fees are paid to two Philippine tribal groups as compensation for the use their land in the controversial Kaliwa Dam Project. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 21, 2023
 
