Home  >  News

ANC

FDA urged to revoke special permit on ivermectin use in hospitals

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 21 2022 10:41 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine Food and Drug Administration is urged to revoke special permits for hospitals to use the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin on COVID-19 patients. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 21, 2022
 
Read More:  The World Tonight   ANC   ivermectin   FDA   Food and Drug Administration   COVID-19   coronavirus  