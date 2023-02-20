Home  >  News

Possible getaway car found in ambush of Aparri vice mayor

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 20 2023 11:09 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine police recover what they believe is the burnt shell of the vehicle used by gunmen in Sunday's ambush of the Aparri vice mayor and his five companions. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 20, 2023
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Aparri   Aparri vice mayor ambush   ambush   crime  