Lalaki arestado sa panghihingi ng hubad na larawan mula sa mga babae

Posted at Feb 17 2021 08:10 AM

MAYNILA - Arestado ang isang lalaki sa Baseco, Maynila matapos manghingi ng hubad na larawan sa mga babaeng kausap nito online at pagbantaan ang kanilang pamilya.

Ayon sa isang biktima, nabahala siya nang magbanta ang suspek na papatayin ang pamilya niya. Pati ang 14 anyos na kapatid nito ay nabiktima rin ng lalaki.

Mahaharap ang suspek sa kasong threat at paglabas sa Anti-Voyeurism Act at Anti-Cybercrime Law, ayon sa pulisya.

--Ulat ni Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

