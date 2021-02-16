Home  >  News

PH signs indemnification agreement with COVAX Facility

Posted at Feb 16 2021 11:40 PM

The Philippines inches closer to receiving an initial supply of COVID-19 vaccines as it signs an indemnification agreement with the COVAX Facility.

The country's vaccine czar urges President Rodrigo Duterte to certify as urgent an indemnification bill in Congress. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 16, 2021
 
