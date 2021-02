China says 'not targeting' Philippines with coast guard law

Watch more in iWantTFC

Chinese officials have sought to convince their Filipino counterparts that Beijing is "not targeting" the Philippines with a new law that allows the Chinese coast guard to fire at foreign vessels in its claimed maritime territory, an envoy said on Tuesday.

“The Chinese have reassured us... that they are not targeting the Philippines or any specific country, and that they will not resort to force,” said Philippine Ambassador to China Chito Sta. Romana.

“The Chinese have tried to reassure that they will exercise restraint. This is what we are calling for, that all claimant countries resort to diplomacy and avoid the use of force,” he said in a press briefing.



However, Philippine objection to the law “still stands,” Sta. Romana said.

“If the law is applied beyond Chinese territory or within our EEZ, we will definitely object,” he added.