Marcos Jr., De Guzman to face off in debate hosted by Quiboloy's network
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 14 2022 10:58 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Bongbong Marcos, Leody de Guzman, SMNI, presidential debate, Halalan 2022, 2022 elections
- /video/news/02/14/22/what-presidential-bets-say-about-latest-pulse-asia-survey
- /news/02/14/22/ph-embassy-sa-amman-ipinaalala-sa-jordanian-recruiters-na-protektahan-ang-ofws
- /entertainment/02/14/22/thai-bl-series-not-me-returns-to-top-ph-trends-after-shocking-twists
- /entertainment/02/14/22/nicki-minaj-on-a-roll-with-new-song-bussin-with-lil-baby
- /news/02/14/22/robredo-vows-partnership-with-senior-citizens-talks-with-lgbt-community