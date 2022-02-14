Home  >  News

Marcos Jr., De Guzman to face off in debate hosted by Quiboloy's network

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 14 2022 10:58 PM

The camp of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. denied he is dodging challenging forums even as he skips another major event for presidential candidates and instead chooses to participate in a debate on a network owned by one of his backers. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 14, 2022
