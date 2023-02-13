Home  >  News

Marcos Jr. says amending 1987 PH Constitution not a priority

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 13 2023 10:35 PM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. distanced himself from fresh efforts in Congress to amend the economic provisions of the country's 1987 Constitution.

But House leaders vow to push for charter change even after the president insisted it is not his priority. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 13, 2023
