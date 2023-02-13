Home  >  News

AFP calls Chinese laser incident 'offensive', 'unsafe'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 13 2023 10:41 PM

Philippine authorities denounced the use by a Chinese Coast Guard ship of a high-powered laser that it aimed at a Philippine vessel near Ayungin Shoal.

The Philippine Coast Guard said China's move violates Philippine sovereign rights. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 13, 2023
