SOGIE bill faces stiff resistance from 2 lawmakers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 09 2023 10:51 PM

A bill seeking to penalize gender and sexual discrimination in the Philippines faces stiff resistance from two lawmakers whose family leads an influential religious sect in the country.

This report tells us the obstacles faced by the so-called SOGIE bill which has languished in the Philippine Congress for the past two decades. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 9, 2023
