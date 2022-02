Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Filipinos need to request the new version of their COVID-19 vaccination certificate because government added security features to the document, an official from the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said Tuesday.

“Dinagdagan natin ng security features. Pangalawa, gusto ring natin i-ready na kasi kasalukuyan, we’re in talks with the European Union, magkakaroon na rin ng bilateral acceptance between our vaccine cert at saka yung maraming mga European countries,” Acting DICT Secretary Manny Caintic told “Sakto” on TeleRadyo.

“So dito sa mga added features, pwede na siyang mabasa apart from the many countries that are already accepting our VaxCert,” he said.

“Sa atin namang mga mamamayan na nasa gumagamit for local, the IATF resolution [stands] naman na pwede niyo pa rin gamitin yung inyong vax card kung hindi niyo dala yung iyong vaccine cert,” he added.

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday urged Filipinos who generated their #COVID19 vaccination certificate before February 7, 2022, to request the new version of VaxCertPH at http://vaxcert.doh.gov.ph.

The DOH said that the QR code of previously generated certificates will become "outdated and unreadable."

At present, more than 50 countries are accepting the Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination certificate, Caintic said.

--TeleRadyo, 8 February 2022