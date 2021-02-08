Home  >  News

Philippines logs first death due to UK COVID-19 variant

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 08 2021 11:58 PM

The more infectious UK COVID-19 variant has claimed its first victim in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the country's health authorities admitted they mistakenly identified a COVID-19 case in Cebu province as having been caused by the UK variant. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 8, 2021
 
