Home > News Another OFW in Kuwait crippled by injuries ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 04 2023 01:15 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A Filipina worker in Kuwait is crippled by injuries she sustained while trying to escape from what she described as her abusive employer. The incident coincided with the murder in the Gulf State of a Filipina by her employer's son. - The World Tonight, ANC, Feb. 3, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC promo, The World Tonight Read More: OFW Kuwait Filipina worker Filipina killed Kuwait overseas Filipino worker abusive employer domestic worker injured OFW /entertainment/02/04/23/moira-treats-fans-with-heartbreaking-songs-in-concert/video/business/02/04/23/tourist-carrying-capacity-ng-boracay-gustong-pataasan/video/business/02/04/23/psei-rises-above-7000-as-ph-peso-strengthens-vs-usd/video/news/02/04/23/2-japanese-fugitives-in-ph-to-be-deported/video/news/02/04/23/china-slams-manilas-move-to-open-more-ph-bases-to-us