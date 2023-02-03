Home  >  News

Another OFW in Kuwait crippled by injuries

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 04 2023 01:15 AM

A Filipina worker in Kuwait is crippled by injuries she sustained while trying to escape from what she described as her abusive employer. The incident coincided with the murder in the Gulf State of a Filipina by her employer's son. - The World Tonight, ANC, Feb. 3, 2023
