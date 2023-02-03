GSIS may ilang pasubali sa gov't retirement age bill

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA - May ilang pasubali ang Government Service Insurance System sa panukalang optional na pagbaba ng government workers retirement age.

Ang naturang panukala, House Bill (HB) No. 206, ay naipasa sa final reading ng House of Representatives noong nitong Martes.

Ayon kay GSIS senior vice president Jason Teng, kapag naisabatas ito, mababawasan ang paniningil ng premiums at mapapahaba rin ang pagbabayad ng pension.

Aniya, malaki ang epekto nito sa buhay ng pension funds sa bansa, at baka mabawasan ng 11 taon. Ang ibinayad ng isang tao umano'y mababawasan ng apat, at ang pagbabayad ng pensyon ay mapapa-aga ng apat na taon.

"On the basis, may mawawala sa GSIS," ani Teng.

Sana ay may madagdag raw sa mga provision ng naturang panukala.

Puwedeng pag-usapan umano kung magkakaroon ng premium increase ang mga miyembro ng GSIS.

Ani Teng, hanggang 2053 ang pondo ng GSIS sa kasalakuyan. Kada taon na maganda ang performance ng ahensiya, humahaba aniya ang buhay ng pondo nito. - SRO, TeleRadyo, Pebrero 3, 2023