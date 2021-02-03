Home  >  News

EU: Philippines exempted from vaccine export ban

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 03 2021 10:36 PM

The European Union assured that its export controls on COVID-19 vaccines will not hamper the Philippines' access to them.

Meanwhile, a Russian COVID-19 vaccine earned the backing of experts to dispel skepticism over its safety and efficacy. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 4, 2021
