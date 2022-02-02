Watch more on iWantTFC

A momentary truce between two feuding officials of the Philippine election commission? Or at least that's what it seemed at a sendoff Wednesday for retiring commissioner Rowena Guanzon and two of her colleagues.

Guanzon's departure followed her revelations that a fellow commissioner purposely delayed the resolution of disqualification cases against presidential bet Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 2, 2022

