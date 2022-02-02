Home  >  News

Guanzon, 2 other Comelec officials retire ahead of 2022 elections

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 02 2022 11:47 PM

A momentary truce between two feuding officials of the Philippine election commission? Or at least that's what it seemed at a sendoff Wednesday for retiring commissioner Rowena Guanzon and two of her colleagues. 

Guanzon's departure followed her revelations that a fellow commissioner purposely delayed the resolution of disqualification cases against presidential bet Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 2, 2022
 
