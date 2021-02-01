Home  >  News

Mag-asawa huli sa droga, paglabag sa health protocol

Posted at Feb 01 2021 08:12 AM

MAYNILA - Arestado ang mag-asawang sakay ng isang motorsiklo matapos mahulihan ng ilegal na droga at lumabag ng health protocols sa Caloocan.

Hinarang ang mag-asawa dahil walang suot na helmet at face mask ang mga ito at walang plaka ang kanilang motorsiklo.

Nakuha rin sa kanila ang sachet ng ilegal na droga na may halagang higit P40,000.

--Ulat ni Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News

