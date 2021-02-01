'Laki-lakihan mo sasakyan mo': Families with bigger kids should have bigger cars - LTO

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Families with bigger kids may need to get bigger cars in order to comply with a law requiring car seats or restraints for children aged 12 below in 4-wheeled vehicles, the Land Transportation Office said Monday.

LTO director Clarence Guinto said the new law, which takes effect Tuesday, requires drivers to properly secure a child 12 years old and younger in a restraint system unless the child is at least 4.92 feet tall and can be properly secured by a regular belt.

Private vehicle violators face fines from P1,000-P5,000.

"This is for the protection of the children, 12 years old and below, kaya we are seeking the cooperation of the public na makiisa dito sa patakarang ito (to follow this regulation)," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

Asked about concerns that bigger kids using booster seats could be in greater danger, he said: "Siguro ma'am laki-lakihan mo ang sasakyan mo...We will take note of that."

The LTO said it would not yet make apprehensions on Tuesday as its education and information campaign is ongoing.

The agency would also issue an administrative order prohibiting dark car tints for enforcement.