Vergeire to discuss possible appointment as DOH secretary with Marcos Jr.
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 31 2023 10:28 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, DOH, Department of Health, Rosario Vergeire, ANC promo
- /entertainment/02/01/23/mars-ravelos-daughter-wants-daniel-padilla-as-captain-barbell
- /business/02/01/23/solons-mull-creation-of-onion-research-body
- /life/02/01/23/new-eats-cloud-kitchen-taste-tell-opens-restaurant
- /news/02/01/23/house-to-designate-caretaker-for-gatchalians-seat-speaker
- /business/02/01/23/airasia-offers-p22-seat-sale-to-tokyo-opens-new-route