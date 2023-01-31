Home  >  News

Vergeire to discuss possible appointment as DOH secretary with Marcos Jr.

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 31 2023 10:28 PM

The officer-in-charge of the Philippine health department declared she is now willing and ready to become health secretary.

Maria Rosario Vergeire said she can step up to the role at a time when COVID-19 remains a threat to global health. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 31, 2023
 
