Tulfo says Ranara’s family will not accept 'blood money'
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 31 2023 10:33 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Kuwait, Jullebee Ranara, OFW, blood money, ANC promo
- /sports/02/01/23/pba-san-miguel-routs-blackwater-for-2-0-slate
- /news/02/01/23/dti-chief-pascual-lusot-na-sa-ca
- /business/02/01/23/maharlika-puts-bsp-economy-at-risk-econ-groups-warn
- /news/02/01/23/philhealth-boss-says-he-has-yet-to-see-corruption-earns-tulfos-ire
- /news/02/01/23/marcos-health-workers-to-get-allowance-despite-end-of-covid-19-state-of-calamity