Home  >  News

Tulfo says Ranara’s family will not accept 'blood money'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 31 2023 10:33 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A monetary settlement refused by the family of a Filipino worker killed in Kuwait.

A Philippine senator said any payment of so-called blood money in exchange for the death of Jullebee Ranara is unacceptable. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 31, 2023
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Kuwait   Jullebee Ranara   OFW   blood money  