Row erupts between Duterte, Marcos Jr.
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 29 2024 10:50 PM
The worsening rift in the ruling UniTeam coalition in the Philippines. A verbal tussle erupted between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte as they trade allegations of drug abuse. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 29, 2024