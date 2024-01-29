Home  >  News

Row erupts between Duterte, Marcos Jr.

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 29 2024 10:50 PM

The worsening rift in the ruling UniTeam coalition in the Philippines.

A verbal tussle erupted between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte as they trade allegations of drug abuse. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 29, 2024
