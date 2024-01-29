Home > News Marcos leads ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ kick-off rally ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 29 2024 11:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. defended the launch on Sunday of his administration’s so-called “New Philippines” program. He claims it’s meant to improve government services and not creating a new partisan coalition. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 29, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Bagong Pilipinas UniTeam