Home  >  News

Marcos leads ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ kick-off rally

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 29 2024 11:02 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. defended the launch on Sunday of his administration’s so-called “New Philippines” program.

He claims it’s meant to improve government services and not creating a new partisan coalition. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 29, 2024
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Ferdinand Marcos Jr.   Bagong Pilipinas   UniTeam  