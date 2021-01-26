'Wala dapat reserve-reserve': CSC head blasts 'padrino system' in gov't

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - Civil Service Commission commissioner Aileen Lizada on Tuesday lamented the continuance of the padrino (patronage) system in government offices that lets unqualified individuals take over "reserved" government positions.

"Wala ho dapat reserve-reserve. Wala ho dapat tayong pinipili kung sino ang papasok because pagpasok ho sa gobyerno, it is based on merit and fitness," she told Teleradyo.

(Reserving positions should not be allowed. Applicants should be chosen based on merit and fitness.)

Civil Service Commission, Quezon City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

"Matagal na rin po yang padri-padrino system na 'yan. Kung malakas ka, may nire-reserve na position... parating hindi nila ino-open 'yong position."

(The padrino system has existed for a long time. If you know someone, the position will be reserved for you... they will not open the positions to the public.)

Lizada made the remark in response to President Rodrigo Duterte's recent rant about such practice in which one can get appointed if they have friends within the ranks of government.

"Maraming Pilipino na bright na walang trabaho. Diyan sa Civil Service, maraming nakalista diyan first grade eligible na hanggang ngayon hindi pa nakakita ng trabaho," he said in a public address Monday.

(There are many competent Filipinos who remain jobless. In Civil Service, many are first grade eligible applicants but still without a job.)

"I suggest na kayong mga first grade eligible, huwag na kailangan kayong mag-padrino-padrino. Mag-apply kayo sa Civil Service, the Civil Service will check the recommendations and I’ll appoint you."

(Those who are first grade eligible, you don't have to get a padrino. Just apply at the Civil Service, they will check the recommendations and I'll appoint you.)

During the interview, Lizada bared there were over 200,000 unfilled positions in the government.

She urged the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to unfund unfilled positions in government agencies so it could be used in other projects.

"We have to get out of this the whole... 'yong kultura na ito (this prevailing culture). So, kung gusto po natin ang gobyerno na matapat ang paninilbihan (if we want an honest government), those with integrity, and those really committed and dedicated to serve, siguro (maybe) it is high time we open up these positions and then let everyone apply. Let it be based on merit and fitness 'yong pag-hire sa kanila (in hiring them)," she said.

"Hindi ho kung sino 'yong kakilala natin (Not because of who we know). Kasi (Because) at the end of the day, sino ang lugi? Taumbayan (Who loses? The public). Kasi (Because) we place people who are not competent enough to serve pero (but the) taxpayers' money po ang nagpapasuweldo sa amin (pay for us). Luging-lugi ang public if we don’t put in the right people."