Duterte says no plans to resign as VP and education secretary

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 25 2024 01:48 AM

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte dismissed speculations that she will resign after announcing plans to run in the next elections.

But she sounded coy when she was asked about her strained relationship with House Speaker Martin Romualdez. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 24, 2024
