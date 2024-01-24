Home > News Duterte says no plans to resign as VP and education secretary ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 25 2024 01:48 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte dismissed speculations that she will resign after announcing plans to run in the next elections. But she sounded coy when she was asked about her strained relationship with House Speaker Martin Romualdez. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 24, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Sara Duterte Martin Romualdez elections Office of the Vice President Department of Education DepEd