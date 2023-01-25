Home  >  News

2 PAF pilots die after military plane crashes in Bataan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 25 2023 11:41 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Two Philippine Air Force pilots were killed after their plane crashed during a training flight. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 25, 2023
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Philippine Air Force   PAF   plane crash  