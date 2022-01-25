Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Presidential aspirant Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Tuesday admitted to having blocked more than 3,000 Twitter users.

He said he believes that those users are only out to get on his nerves.

Asked by ANC about a netizen’s complaint of being blocked by him on Twitter, Lacson said that while he welcomes criticisms, he does not want to engage in “worthless conversations” with those who only want to annoy him.

“Nagba-block ako 'pag ka nonsense and obviously wala namang motive kundi mang-asar o manira. Why will I engage them in a conversation?" he said.

He stressed, however, that he responds to those who have "sensible" messages for him.

"I also do engage with sensible tweets or sensible messages. Hindi naman lahat bina-block ko. Iyong iba, talagang ine-engage ko, talagang nagkakaroon kami ng thread," Lacson said.

“But you know ,they should leave it to me. Ako iyong nagdi-discern. Ako iyong nagde-decide kung worthwhile ba makipag-engage sa conversation, na alam ko naman iyong motibo very clear na mang-asar, mang-inis."

"Eh 'pag nainis pa ako, baka, alam mo na, baka mamaya iyong mga unguarded moments, lalong debacle iyon. So I’d rather keep quiet and just block.”

Lacson said he tweets because he wants to inform people about his positions on issues, adding he can discern if some Twitter users are worth replying to.

“Ayaw ko lang iyong i-expend ko iyong energy ko on worthless endeavors or worthless conversations,” he said.

--ANC, 25 January 2022