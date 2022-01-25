Home  >  News

PH to begin COVID-19 vaccination of children aged 5-11 on February 4

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 25 2022 10:24 PM

The COVID-19 vaccination drive to be expanded to kids aged 5 to 11. 

The government's vaccine procurement chief gives his assurance the doses to be given are safe for children. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 25, 2022
 
