PH Red Cross says Metro Manila labs can process 8,000 saliva COVID tests daily

MANILA - The Philippine Red Cross said its molecular laboratories in Metro Manila can process 8,000 saliva COVID-19 tests daily, which would launch later Monday.

The cheaper and less intrusive COVID-19 tests will be rolled out in provincial laboratories by next month, according to Dr. Paulyn Ubial, head of PRC molecular laboratories.

"We have 10 provincial laboratories. Ine-expect po namin nakakayanin magtest doon ng (we expect they can test) 22,000, so nationwide we can test 30,000 a day," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

The saliva COVID-19 test is priced at P2,000 which may decrease if there are more volume of tests, Ubial added.

The result of the method, which only requires a person to drool into a sterile vial, may be released after 3 hours, the PRC earlier said.

Those who want to avail of the PRC's service have to book via book.redcross1158.com. Thirty minutes prior to submission of their saliva sample, they should not eat anything, drink, gargle, smoke or use vape, PRC chairman Sen. Richard Gordon earlier advised.