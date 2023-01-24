Watch more on iWantTFC

Suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag is a no-show at the resumption of the justice department's probe on the killings of broadcaster Percival "Percy Lapid" Mabasa and alleged middleman Jun Villamor.

Instead, the camp of Bantag asked prosecutors to reconsider its earlier ruling not to inhibit from handling the probe. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 24, 2023

