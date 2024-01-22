Home > News Chinese coast guard harass Filipino fishermen in Scarborough Shoal anew ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 22 2024 11:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Filipino fishermen are harassed anew by China’s Coast Guard at the Scarborough Shoal. The incident took place despite recent efforts by Filipino and Chinese officials to de-escalate tensions in the West Philippine Sea. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 22, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight China Scarborough Shoal West Philippine Sea harassment