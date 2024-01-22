Home  >  News

Chinese coast guard harass Filipino fishermen in Scarborough Shoal anew

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 22 2024 11:14 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Filipino fishermen are harassed anew by China’s Coast Guard at the Scarborough Shoal. The incident took place despite recent efforts by Filipino and Chinese officials to de-escalate tensions in the West Philippine Sea. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 22, 2024
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   China   Scarborough Shoal   West Philippine Sea   harassment  