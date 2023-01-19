Home  >  News

Marcos Jr. claims PH went through dark years after EDSA uprising

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 19 2023 11:40 PM

Controversial remarks by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. cast a shadow over his attendance at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

He claimed the Philippines went through dark years after a 1986 civilian-backed military revolt ended the strongman rule of his father and forced their family into exile. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 19, 2023
 
