PH authorities warn sanctions vs uncooperative persons exposed to UK COVID variant patient

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 16 2021 06:56 AM

Philippine health authorities warn of sanctions against persons who refuse to cooperate with efforts to trace who may have come into contact with the country's first case of the COVID-19 UK variant. Details from Raphael Bosano. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 15, 2021
